0
Menu
Sports

We will return - Kylian Mbappe speaks after World Cup final defeat to Argentina

Kylian Mbappe Scored 8 Goals In The 2022 FIFA World Cup Kylian Mbappe scored 8 goals in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Mon, 19 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

France superstar, Kylian Mbappe, has broken his silence on their 2022 FIFA World Cup final defeat to Lionel Messi's Argentina on Sunday, December 18.

Kylian Mbappe started in the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup but his hat trick was not enough for France to defend their 2018 trophy against the Albicelestes of Argentina.

Argentina won their third FIFA World Cup on penalties with Lionel Messi being named the man of the match and the player of the tournament.

Reacting to the game, Kylian Mbappe, who emerged as the top scorer of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with 8 goals, has said that they will be back in the subsequent editions.

The PSG star has now become the first player to score 12 goals in the FIFA World Cup at the age of 23.

Argentina has now won three FIFA World Cups after 1978 with Mario Alberto Kempes and Maradona's 1986 victory.



>Watch the latest episode of GhanaWeb Mundial below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo
NDC Polls: Anita De Soso descends on 'outsiders’
I’m keen about 31st night more than Messi – Rev Owusu Bempah
Why the Rawlings’ don’t talk to me – Victor Smith details
Hannah Bissiw ‘forces’ NDC scarf on Captain Smart, calls out Onua TV for bias
Murtala Mohammed takes on Okyenhene over National Cathedral defense
Leaked tape: Asiedu Nketiah should have known better – Inusah Fuseini
You are behaving like Akufo-Addo – George Opare Addo told
Related Articles: