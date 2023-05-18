0
Menu
Sports

We will review Nicholas Mensah’s one-year ban and consider our next step – Asante Kotoko

Nicholas Mensah Kotoko Mensah was found guilty of holding multiple identities in February this year was banned for a year

Thu, 18 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian giants, Asante Kotoko have issued a press release on the one-year ban slapped on its player Nicholas Mensah.

The midfielder after he was found guilty of holding multiple identities in February this year was banned for a year.

This was after it was confirmed that Nicholas Mensah is the same player also registered as Louis Mensah with former team Damasua Delsanco FC.

In the release from Asante Kotoko on Wednesday, May 17, it said the club will review the verdict and consider the right steps to take going forward.

“Asante Kotoko SC notes the decision of the Disciplinary Committee of the GFA to issue a one-year ban from all football and football-related activity to Nicholas Mensah with a retrospective effect from 10th February 2023.

“The club will review the verdict before considering our next steps,” the Asante Kotoko release said.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ken Agyapong accuses Annoh Dompreh of sabotaging his campaign
Meet the two Kumawu independent by-election candidates with the same name
Video of Bawumia-branded campaign pickups hits social media
Otumfuo asks British Museum to return gold items in their possession
I'm shocked at my defeat - ABA Fusieni breaks silence
Sexual harassment: Court orders registrar to take custody of vehicle in dispute
2 sitting NDC MPs likely to 'Break the 4' in their constituencies
5 times Ghanaians have been busted for scamming people in the USA
Akwaboah Snr is dead
Hajia 4Reall extradited to US in $2M romance scam
Related Articles: