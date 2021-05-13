‘We will see the real Thomas Partey’ - Jamie Redknapp

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Former Liverpool and Spurs player, Jamie Redknapp has said fans will see the real Thomas Partey next season, following the player’s inconsistent start to life at the Emirates this season.

The Black Stars midfielder joined Arteta’s side last summer and was marked as the man to take Arsenal to the next level.



He was even likened to Arsenal great Patrick Viera, by several pundits, for his physical and technical qualities, but things have not gone as planned and expected.



Partey, however, gave a reminder of his abilities last night when the gunners defeated Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, with several fans praising his impact in the win.



It was such a high level of performance that Jamie Redknapp wants to see more often from the player.



Speaking prior to yesterday’s game, Redknapp admitted that while Partey has had good games, there have been some lows and expects to see the ‘real Partey’ next season.



"It’s been tough for him, he’s had injuries and we have to give people time," Redknapp told Sky Sports.

"Some just come to the league and they just thrive. Others find it really difficult. I’m going to give him the benefit of the doubt."



"There have been games where I watched him and thought I would have hated to play against him."



"He’s got all the attributes. But there are other times when he gets into what I would call ‘Arsenal mode’. I don’t want to see him like that, I want to see his high energy in that midfield running games."



"Next season that is what he needs to do. He needs to come into next season absolutely flying because his performances have been too up and down for my liking."



"But next year we will see the real Thomas Partey."



Partey will be hoping to help Arsenal finish as high as possible on the Premier League table before joining up with the Black Stars for the games against Morocco and Ivory Coast.