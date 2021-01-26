We will sign new players - Hearts of Oak coach Kosta Papic confirms

Head coach of Hearts of Oak, Kosta Papic

Head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, Kosta Papic has hinted that his outfit will sign new players in the upcoming transfer window.

Hearts of Oak have been impressive in the first half of the season in ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign.



The Phobians are currently sitting on the 2nd position with 16 points.



According to the Serbian trainer, he is happy with the current squad available but needs enforcement in the defence, midfield and attacking departments.



“We are working on that, no doubt about that. It’s not going to be a lot of changes but we are working very hard on that issue to bring new players to the squad, there is no doubt about that," Papic said in an interview.

“At this moment I cannot give you the list and I also don’t know the names but we are looking for developed ones, there are going to be some new faces, defender, midfielder and striker”, he stated.



The Ghana Football Association (GFA) announced Tuesday, February 16, 2021, as the date for the second window registration for the 2020/21 season.



Papic is aiming to end Hearts of Oak 11 years trophy drought.