We will spend 21 days in Koforidua for pre-season – Asante Kotoko PRO

Asante Kotoko SC

Spokesperson of Asante Kotoko SC, Moses Antwi Benefo, has revealed that the Porcupine Warriors will spend three weeks in Koforidua for their pre-season camping.

Asante Kotoko resumed training at Adako Jachie on Wednesday, September, 30 after testing the entire playing body and officials of the club for Coronavirus.



The test results came out negative and as such, the club will leave Kumasi, the capital city of the Ashanti Region to prepare for the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.

They will also prepare for their campaign in the 2020/2021 Africa Inter-Club competitions which will kick start at the end of October, 2020.



Mr. Antwi Benefo, spoke about the club’s pre-season tour to Koforidua in an interview with Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.