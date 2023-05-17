We will still play Top 4 without Hearts and Kotoko – Kudjoe Fianoo

Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association, Kudjoe Fianoo

Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association, Kudjoe Fianoo has disclosed that his outfit will proceed with its off-season Top 4 tournament even if Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko fail to secure top-four spots at the end of the season.

Prior to the commencement of the 2022/23 betPawa Premier League, the organizers made some changes to the format to accommodate Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko



The former Ashantigold CEO emphasized that the two clubs can forget about participating in the famous tournament if they fail to make the top 4 in the ongoing season.



“What we plan to do is to play Top 4, no plus and no minus. We are going to play Top 4. When we add more teams, it takes the significance away from the tournament so we are sticking to just four teams. Even if Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko do not make the top 4 we will still play GHALCA Top 4”, he told Original FM.

The GHALCA Top 4 tournament has served as preparatory grounds for clubs representing Ghana in the CAF inter-club competitions.



LSN/KPE