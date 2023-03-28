We will surely beat Algeria to qualify for u-23 AFCON - Godwin Attram

Black Meteors assistant coach, Godwin Attram

Black Meteors assistant coach, Godwin Attram is confident his side will defeat Algeria to qualify for the 2023 under-23 African Cup of Nations tournament.

Ghana's u-23 held Algeria to a 1-1 draw in the first leg which was played in Algiers.



The Black Meteors host Algeria in the return leg at the Baba Yara Stadium on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.



Ahead of the game, Godwin Attram has disclosed that his side has been boosted by the performance of the Black Stars and they will go all out to qualify for the tournament.



"We will surely qualify today the entire team is in a good shape for the game today," Godwin Attram told Original FM.

He added, "the black stars of Ghana results yesterday have boosted the confidence Of the players in camp. Though the Algerians are good opponents, we will surely beat them to qualify for the U23 AFCON in Morocco."



Qualification to the u-23 AFCON will give Ghana a chance to compete at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.



