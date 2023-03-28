0
Menu
Sports

We will surely beat Algeria to qualify for u-23 AFCON - Godwin Attram

Godwin Attram56 Black Meteors assistant coach, Godwin Attram

Tue, 28 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Meteors assistant coach, Godwin Attram is confident his side will defeat Algeria to qualify for the 2023 under-23 African Cup of Nations tournament.

Ghana's u-23 held Algeria to a 1-1 draw in the first leg which was played in Algiers.

The Black Meteors host Algeria in the return leg at the Baba Yara Stadium on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

Ahead of the game, Godwin Attram has disclosed that his side has been boosted by the performance of the Black Stars and they will go all out to qualify for the tournament.

"We will surely qualify today the entire team is in a good shape for the game today," Godwin Attram told Original FM.

He added, "the black stars of Ghana results yesterday have boosted the confidence Of the players in camp. Though the Algerians are good opponents, we will surely beat them to qualify for the U23 AFCON in Morocco."

Qualification to the u-23 AFCON will give Ghana a chance to compete at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

JNA/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ablakwa blasts treacherous NDC MPs
Ignore viral traitor MPs list – Mahama to NDC supporters
How Kwasi Kwarteng charged £10,000 a day to work for a fake Korean company
Dr Apaak's letter of 'curses' to ‘traitor’ NDC MPs
Ashaiman swoop: Some soldiers shared viral photos - Military PRO
NPP supporters were bussed to boo Mahama at Damongo - NDC
Uganda government responds to US threat over anti-LGBTQ+ law
Bagbin 'cautions' Afenyo-Markin
NPP MP points out Adakabre's 'lies' over Bawumia's Kejetia market visit
US warns Uganda of potential 'repercussions' if LGBTQ law takes effect
Related Articles: