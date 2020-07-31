Sports News

We will take a decision that suits both Swansea and the player – Steve Cooper on Ayew’s future

Swansea City attacker Andre Ayew

With the 2019/2020 football season coming to an end, Swansea City manager Steve Cooper says any decision that will be taken on the future of Andre Ayew will be one that suits both parties.

Following a stellar campaign in the English Championship, growing reports suggests that the Ghanaian international will seek top-flight football elsewhere next season.



Though Steve Cooper admits the Black Stars captain has quality bigger than the Championship, he has stressed that he will like to have him for the next season.



Nonetheless, he has noted whether he leaves or stays at Swansea, the decision that will be taken will be in the interest of both parties.

“We need to have a good conversation over the next couple of days. We trust each other 100 per cent and in the end we will come to a resolution that's right for everybody”, Steve Cooper said in an interview as quoted by bbc.com.



This season, Ayew scored 18 goals and provide 7 assists after featuring in 47 games for Swansea City.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.