We will try and win against Uruguay - Thomas Partey not aiming at revenge

Thomas Partey 45678909.jfif Black Stars, midfielder Thomas Partey

Wed, 30 Nov 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana midfielder, Thomas Partey has said the Black Stars are not seeking revenge against Uruguay as they clash on Friday.

The Black Stars will come up against the South Americans in their final Group H game at the Al Janoub Stadium, with kick-off at 19:00 GMT.

Many Ghanaians want to see the team seek revenge after Suarez blocked a goalbound shot on the line with his hand during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

The striker was sent off. However, Asamoah Gyan missed the ensuing penalty. Uruguay then won the penalty shootout. Had Ghana gone through, it would have been the first time an African team had made it to the semi-finals of a World Cup.

When asked whether Ghanaians would be thinking about that dramatic night, Partey said: "I think this is a new team, this is a new generation. History is always there, but we have to go in and try to give our best, and in the end, we will be able to achieve our dream," Partey told London World.

Partey, who was in Ghana when Uruguay eliminated the Black Stars in 2010, reflected: "It was very difficult, we had our aim that we were going to make history, but in the end, we couldn't. Everybody was sad at that time, [but now] we have to work hard to qualify for the next stage."

He added that the current Black Stars would not be thinking about this during the game. "Well, football is about to win, lose, draw - sometimes when you win, you're happy, and sometimes when you lose, you're unlucky," he said.

"But now we have to work harder; we have to forget what happened; this is a new time, a new year, and we have to try and achieve our dream."

