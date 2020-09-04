Sports News

We will vote you out if you fail – Frederick Moore to GFA Exco

Managing Director of Hearts of Oak, Frederick Moore

Executive Council members of the Ghana Football Association have been reminded of their responsibility of developing Ghana football.

The 12-member council recently received a big boost in the delivery of their mandate after Congress endorsed their new emolument package.



The new arrangement will see the GFA President bag GH¢12,000 as monthly allowance with his vice and other members receiving GH¢7,000 and GH¢4,000 respectively.



Frederick Moore is the chairman of the ad-hoc committee that proposed their package and he has defended their decision.



Moore avers that for the members to execute their jobs effectively, they must be paid well by the FA.



“Any job that you do, any role that you play, you’re not paid based on your certificate or based on the fact that you are there, but for the role that you’re playing, and that role, for the salary you get, it has to come with accountability,” Moore said.

“We want the ExCo to work for us to get selflessness. If you’re going to work to get selflessness and I say I am not going to reward you [you must be ready to pay for it]; you can’t have it both ways,” he noted.



With a new financial reward comes responsibilities and Frederick Moore has served the committee a reminder of their core mandate.



He tasked them to elevate the sport to a level better than they inherited. He urged the stakeholders to vote them if they fail to meet the objectives expected of them.



“We need an ExCo in Ghana, we need a football association in Ghana, that can take Ghana to the next level and if they are rewarded and they don’t take Ghana to the next level, then it is incumbent on the rest of us to vote them out,” he stated.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.