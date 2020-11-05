We will welcome any Ghanaian who is ready to naturalize and play for Ghana - Kurt Okraku

GFA President, Kurt E.S Okraku

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku has affirmed that the association has opened its doors to any foreign player with a Ghanaian heritage who is ready to naturalize and play for the Black Stars.

Ghana has missed out on several foreign players with Ghanaian heritage; with the recent one happening when teenager Jeremy Doku chose to play for the Belgian national team ahead of the Black Stars.



The GFA is currently in pursuit of Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah and former Chelsea defender Tariq Lamptey who is making waves in the ongoing English Premier League with his stellar performances.



Though some pundits are against this move by the GFA, Kurt Okraku has said that the Black Stars is for all Ghanaians and they will continue searching everywhere in the world to find the right talents for the country.

"The national teams are for Ghanaians. It doesn't mean only those who reside in Ghana alone but for every Ghanaian across the world for which reason it will be suicidal for us not to search everywhere in the world to find the right talents for Ghana. If we find the talent and the coach is pleased, we need to bring that talent."



"We are working closely at every big talent you may have seen on your screens and those you have not. But we must also understand the atmosphere around some of those players. Some are classified," he told Hello FM.