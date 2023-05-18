0
We will win against Hearts of Oak on Sunday - Medeama coach Evans Adotey

Thu, 18 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Medeama SC coach, Evans Adotey, is confident that his team will emerge victorious against Hearts of Oak in their upcoming match on Sunday.

The Yellow and Mauve will be the visitors at the Accra Sports Stadium for the matchday 31 fixture of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League.

Currently sitting in 2nd place on the league table with 50 points, Medeama will be aiming for a win to bolster their chances of winning the Premier League title.

Adotey expressed his belief that his team has adequately prepared to secure all three points in the match. With a two-week break in the league schedule, Medeama had sufficient time to plan and train for the encounter against Hearts of Oak.

"We have utilized the two-week break to prepare for the match against Hearts of Oak. We have thoroughly discussed and trained the team on the strategy we intend to employ, and I have confidence that we will secure the three points," Adotey stated.

Having played 30 games so far in the ongoing season, Medeama have recorded 15 wins, five draws, and ten losses.

