We will win all three remaining matches in the Ghana Premier League – Kotoko coach Abdul Gazale

Gazale Abdulai Kotoko Vice Coach Interim head coach of Asante Kotoko, Abdulai Gazale

Tue, 23 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

The interim head coach of Asante Kotoko, Abdulai Gazale has expressed his delight at his team’s 3-1 win over Kotoko Royals in the Ghana Premier League on Monday afternoon.

Speaking in his post-match interview, the tactician said it is a motivation for his team to win all remaining three matches in the division.

“This match is a motivation match to us. It is an assurance that in the last four matches, we are not going to drop a single point.

“Karela is a good side but we are going to prepare, put the right things in place to get that three points next week,” coach Abdulai Gazale said.

According to the Ghanaian tactician, Asante Kotoko remains focused on winning the Ghana Premier League title.

He is confident that the teams above the Porcupine Warriors on the league log will drop points for the Porcupine Warriors to climb to the summit of the division.

