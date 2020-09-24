We will work hard to attract women to support football - Dentaa Amoateng

Kotoko's International Relations manager, Dentaa Amoateng

Dentaa Amoateng MBE has revealed that despite being in football circles, her new role is to send a message to all women who love sports, especially football, to confidently join football management and be successful as the men have been.

Speaking to local radio Nhyira FM the Diaspora and International Relations manager for Kumasi Asante Kotoko said



“The way the world is going now; in everything you need female attraction. One of our goals is to ensure that I and Akua (Pokuaa Kwarteng) deliver because we are the only females on the team so there is a lot of pressure on us because you hardly see it,”

“We will make sure that we deliver our responsibilities better so we can attract those women who support football to come and be part of it and to showcase that football is for everyone, for kids, women, men and it brings everybody together. We are going to use our influence to make sure that diversity is brought on to Kotoko,” she added.