We wish you the best of luck in South Africa - Medeama SC to striker Prince Opoku Agyemang

Medeama has wished striker Prince Opoku Agyemang the best in South Africa following his transfer to Cape Town City.

The transfer was announced on Thursday, October, 22 with Agyemang signing a one-year contract.



The 28-year-old has an option to extend the contract to June 2024.



Medeama wrote on Twitter: "All the best in South Africa. Prince of Goals"



He joined the Yellow and Mauves at the beginning of last season following a stellar campaign in the Ghana second-tier with New Edubiase United FC.

He scored 11 goals and provided three assists in 14 games for Medeama.



Agyemang was part of the Black Stars B team that finished second at the 2019 WAFU Cup of Nations in Senegal.





