We won’t be relegated - Eleven Wonders captain Rashid Mohammed insists

Eleven Wonders captain, Rashid Mohammed

Captain of Techiman Eleven Wonders Rashid Mohammed is confident his outfit will survive relegation at the end of the season.

Currently, in the drop zone with 26 points after 27 matches, the towering guardsman says he and his teammates will work extra hard in order to maintain their Premier League status.



"We will surely fight and come back because it is not over until it is over."



“There are more matches to be played so I think we will go and work harder and come back so that we can remain in the league."

"Sure we are going to stay we are not going to relegation ‘Insha Allah.”



Eleven Wonders will take on King Faisal in the much-anticipated game on Sunday.