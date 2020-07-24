Sports News

We won’t force players to play for us – Hearts board member Frank Nelson

Board member for Hearts of Oak, Frank Nelson

Board member for Hearts of Oak, Frank Nelson Nwokoro has stressed that the club will not force players to play for them.

This is coming on the back speculated contract talks with some players with reports suggesting that others will be shown the exit door in the next transfer window.



Setting the records straight, Frank Nelson has noted that there are no ongoing contract renewal talks with any of Hearts of Oak’s players.



“There has been no information on the contract expiration and renewal of the certain players", the board member told Sikka FM.

He continued, “If a player decides not to play for hearts, it won't be a big deal. No player will be forced to play for hearts. There is freedom of movement. We can only engage them in contract talks.



“We are appealing to our supporters to have trust in the board. The project is progressing very well”.



Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak has in the last 24 hours completed the signing of teenage striker Isaac Mensah from lower division outfit Nkoranza Warriors.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.