We won’t play a defensive game - Maxwell Konadu vows ahead of Nouadhibou clash

Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu

Asante Kotoko Head Coach Maxwell Konadu has vowed to not sit back and defend throughout his side’s clash with FC Nouadhibou.

The Porcupine Warriors face the Mauritanian giants on Sunday, November 29 in the CAF Champions League.



The game is the first leg of their preliminary stage qualifier of CAF elite competition with the winner over two legs advancing to the next stage.



Maxwell Konadu’s side are without a win this season after drawing their first two games against Eleven Wonders and Berekum Chelsea in the Ghana Premier League.



The way his team has conceded goals in the two games has triggered a cause for worry in the camp of football enthusiasts and the club’s followers.



Many expect him to deploy defensive-minded tactics when they face their opponents as the away side on Sunday. However Maxwell Konadu has denied approaching the game with such a mindset.



The Black Stars gaffer has promised to open up and play a possessive and tactful game with his eyes set on securing a positive result ahead of the second leg encounter.

“Technically we say the best way to attack is to possess. We won’t play a defensive game, but if the score-line goes in our favor in the early exchanges, hat will also ell you how to operate,” Konadu said in an interview at the team’s hotel.



“Usually, I want to play a game that I won’t concede. But most of the time, you can defend well throughout and concede a last minute goal.



“I love playing attacking football, whether I am home or away. But if you visit an opponent’s home grounds, you need to be tactful about the way you attack.



“I am not here to play a defensive game. Mark my words. We didn’t come here to defend. We will play and play and play until we get what we want out of this match,” he concluded.



The game kicks off on Sunday at exactly 4pm GMT.