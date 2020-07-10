Sports News

‘We won’t rely on gate proceeds again’- Alhaji Grusah

Owner of King Faisal Babies FC, Alhaji Grusah

Founder and Owner of King Faisal Babies FC, Alhaji Karim Grusah says the club is taking a positive turn especially following the appointment of George Amoako as Executive Chairman of the club.

Grusah appointed the former Asante Kotoko CEO to help steer the club from its knees to a firm position on and off the pitch.



The club had been poorly run in the past leading to its abysmal performances in past seasons. They have been relegated from the top flight more than once in the last 10 years and were set for doom in the 2019-20 campaign until the Ghana took a decision to cancel the league due to the CoronaVirus pandemic.



Lack of finances has been at the crux of most of the club’s mounting challenges and for a club that has had to rely on gate proceeds from home games against big sides like Hearts of Oak and Kotoko to survive, there needs to be a change in vision and direction.

Speaking on the appointment of George Amoako in an interview with Kumasi based Kessben FM, Alhaji Grusah admitted that the Ghana FA Ex-Co member is to help contour the various structures that exist and begin a new adventure that will see the club rake in more revenue from several sources.



