We won the game for Moses Parker - Samuel Boadu

Medeama SC coach, Samuel Boadu

Medeama head coach, Samuel Boadu has said they were motivated to win the game against Accra Hearts of Oak to honour their Club President Moses Parker who was celebrating his birthday on the day of the match.

Medeama recorded a 1-0 win over Accra Hearts of Oak in this matchday 12 fixture played at the Akoon Park on Thursday, February 4, 2021.



Justice Blay scored the only goal of the game to hand the home side all three points.



According to the Medeama coach, the only motivation for the players was to win the game to honour the Club President on his birthday.

“This match was a must-win because our bankroller was celebrating his birthday and we wanted to win for him. Its, unfortunately, our performances have been inconsistent this season but this win will surge us on. From now going things will change”, Samuel Boadu told the media after the game.



Medeama has moved up to the ninth position with 17 points after this win.



They travel away to play King Faisal at the Ohene Ameyaw Park in Techiman on Sunday.