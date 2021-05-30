Week 27 Match Report: WAFA 2-1 Ebusua Dwarfs

WAFA football team

WAFA needed a late own goal to down Ebusua Dwarfs 2-1 in Sogakope on Sunday, May 30, 2021, in the Ghana Premier League.

After a dull opening minutes, the Academy Boys were forced to make adjustments.



Prosper Narteh Ogum was forced to make an early substitution before the half time whistle after goalkeeper Osei Bonsu failed to recover from an injury.



He was pushed when he went for an aerial challenge and had to land awkwardly.



Ferdinand Sabi Acquah quickly had to warm up and replace the first choice gloves man.



WAFA continued with their good pressure and got an early corner kick which was taken by Lawrence Agyekum but headed wide by Konadu Yiadom.



Before the hour mark, the home team had their noses in front when Enoch Asubonteng turned home a cross from the edge of the box.

Left back Francis Boateng made a deep run and sent in a cross which found Asubonteng and the latter smashed home for his fourth league goal of the season.



Godwin Agbevor is fouled at the edge of the box and it's a free-kick. Agyekum goes for it but it's wide for a goal-kick.



Dwarfs came close to snatching the equalizer in the 68th minute after winning a free-kick at the edge of the box but the effort went straight to Acquah.



Ten minutes from time, the Crabs snatched the equalizer through striker Richard Addai. He pounced on a failed clearance by Abubakar Ibrahim to score.



But WAFA did not give up and continued to probe for the match winner which they did get on 89 minutes.



Striker Justus Torsutsey's cross was directed into the net by a Dwarfs player.