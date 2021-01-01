Week 7 Match Report: King Faisal 1-1 Dreams FC

Kwadwo Frimpong put the home side in front in the first half

Fellow strugglers King Faisal and Dreams FC settled for a pulsating 1-1 draw on the return of Ghana Premier League action after the Christmas break in Techiman on Friday.

Kwadwo Frimpong put the home side in front in the first half before a deflected shot ensured both teams shared the spoils at the Nana Ameyaw Park.



King Faisal ended the game with 10 men after goalkeeper Kaisan Yuisu was shown the exit by referee Mohammed Misba.



It was a game of both halves as King Faisal enjoyed the chunk of possession but the visitors grew into the game in the second stanza.



Kwame Peprah unbelievably hits the ball wide after he was nicely put on goal by Kwadwo Frimpong.



There as also another miss by Wadudu Yakubu, the midfielder had a gift from the goalkeeper, run the keeper to his right but hits the side net with his final delivery.



Kwame Peprah does well again to outwit his marker on 23 minutes, finds Albert Mensah in front of the penalty box but his shot went wide.

Wadudu Yakubu nearly gave King Faisal the lead as early as the 5th minute but his shot was blocked by Abdul Jalilu.



Dreams FC's Emmanuel Ocran was brought down been by Faridu Joseph, quickly effected it by the visitors but Mutawakilu cleared the danger.



King Faisal captain Michael Akufo had an early shower after he was replaced after picking up an injury on 12 minutes. He was substituted by Albert Mensah.



Dreams FC coach Winfred Dormon left striker Joseph Esso and captain Michael Agbekornu out of the starting X1.



The duo came on the second half and impacted positively as the clawed back to sniff a point away from home.



The result has pushed King Faisal to 15th on the league table, just a point above Inter Allies who have a game to spare.