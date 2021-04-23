Welbeck Takyi eyes double figures in Division One League

Striker, Welbeck Takyi

Bofoakwa Tano forward Welbeck Takyi is confident of scoring a lot of goals in the ongoing Division One League season.

The enterprising forward has been a key cog to his outfit and has become a subject of interest for several clubs in the country.



His outstanding performance earned him a call up into the national team for the 2021 AFCON qualifiers last month but was dropped from the 29-man squad named for the qualifiers proper.

In an interview with Angel FM, the goal monger says his target is to score 20 plus goals for his club in order to help them secure qualification to the domestic top-flight league.



“I have targeted 20 and more goals this season and help the club to qualify to the Ghana premier league,” he said.