'Welcome to the Europa League' - Social media users mock Barcelona after UCL disappointment

Barcelona winger, Raphinha

Thu, 27 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Following Barcelona's early exit from the UEFA Champions League, some football fans on social media have mocked the Spanish giant, who have dropped into the Europa League.

Barcelona were relegated to the second-tier UEFA European competition after Inter beat Victoria Plezn on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, to go 6 points above the Catalans with a game to spare.

Inter's win came in a kick-off with Barcelona's scheduled for a late kick-off against Bayern Munich.

Bayern deepened Barcelona's woes, thumping them 3-0 at the Sportify Camp Nou.

After their exit and yet another defeat at the hands of their nemesis, Bayern Munich, rival fans have teased Barcelona, who spent heavily in the 2022 summer transfer but failed to advance beyond the group stages.

