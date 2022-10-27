'Welcome to the Europa League' - Social media users mock Barcelona after UCL disappointment

Barcelona winger, Raphinha

Following Barcelona's early exit from the UEFA Champions League, some football fans on social media have mocked the Spanish giant, who have dropped into the Europa League.

Barcelona were relegated to the second-tier UEFA European competition after Inter beat Victoria Plezn on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, to go 6 points above the Catalans with a game to spare.



Inter's win came in a kick-off with Barcelona's scheduled for a late kick-off against Bayern Munich.



Bayern deepened Barcelona's woes, thumping them 3-0 at the Sportify Camp Nou.



After their exit and yet another defeat at the hands of their nemesis, Bayern Munich, rival fans have teased Barcelona, who spent heavily in the 2022 summer transfer but failed to advance beyond the group stages.



Below are some reactions:

Barcelona getting dragged to Europa League second year in a row after activating 7 levers, selling half their assets & spending €600m in one transfer window: pic.twitter.com/wuZ9i95tty — PhD Ilkay ???????? ¹⁴ (@DrNacho_RM) October 26, 2022

Barcelona and Manchester United recreating the 2009 UCL finals in the Europa League next year will be the most hilarious thing to happen in soccer this century. Finished clubs! — Kofi Denzel 14???????????????? (@StvrDenzel) October 27, 2022

When you’re feeling stupid just remember Barcelona sold their stadium to a music application just for them to play Europa league. — Ghana Yesu ☦️ (@Ghana_Yesu_) October 27, 2022

In 2016 Real Madrid were in crisis, they signed their legend Zidane as a Manager and he went on to win the UCL after 6 months



Fast forward to 2021 Barcelona tried to copy Real and Appointed their legend Xavi as a Manager, Now they're in Europa league for the second ssn in a row — WelBeast (@WelBeast) October 27, 2022

Xavi has already lost 5 European games as the Barcelona manager. Zidane three-peated the UCL before his 5th defeat. pic.twitter.com/DZ6GKZMnUU — TC (@totalcristiano) October 26, 2022

Barcelona hijacked us just to hear the Europa League anthem again pic.twitter.com/SLvcuoUlGQ — Dubois (@CFCDUBois) October 26, 2022

The cedi dey perform pass Barcelona — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) October 26, 2022

We have to appreciate Bayern more for consistently bringing us Barcelona tears, we love you ????❤️ — Trey (@UTDTrey) October 26, 2022

Real Madrid fans seeing Barcelona and Atletico Madrid head to the Europa League ???? pic.twitter.com/Ntostaf4Uy — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) October 26, 2022

Welcome to the Europa League @FCBarcelona . Vamos — Mempeasem President (@AsieduMends) October 26, 2022

Welcome back @FCBarcelona ???? — UEFA Europa League ???? (@Differential_PL) October 26, 2022









EE/FNOQ