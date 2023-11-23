‘Well dressed’ – CAF praises Medeama’s uniform dressing ahead of Al Ahly game

The Medeama team

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has praised Medeama SC for dressing uniformly for their trip for the game against Al Ahly

CAF quoted a tweet from the club, saying "Medeama SC are all dressed up for their first #TotalEnergiesCAFCL game in Cairo”.



The Ghanaian champions Medeama SC touched down in Cairo, Egypt, ahead of their 2023/24 CAF Champions League group stage match against Al Ahly.



The Yellow and Mauves set off from Ghana early on Wednesday afternoon ahead of the game on Saturday, November 25, 2023, which is their first ever game in this competition.

Head coach Evans Adotey and his boys arrived in the Egyptian capital clad in customized suits that were commended by some fans on social media.



Medeama SC will now be looking to wrap up their preparations and familiarize with the atmosphere in Cairo ahead of their clash with the record winners of the CAF Champions League in two days.



The first time Ghana champions have not had a great start to the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season and will hope the domestic form does not affect them in Africa.