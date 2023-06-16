Wembley Sports not responsible for construction of Kawukudi Astro turf – CEO clarifies

Chief Executive Officer of Wembley Sports, Robert Coleman

Source: Brian Tettey, Contributor

Chief Executive Officer of Wembley Sports, Robert Coleman has clarified that his outfit is not responsible for the construction of a heavily submerged Astro turf pitch located at Kawukudi after a heavy downpour.

On Sunday June 10, social media reports showed the aftermath of the Astro turf with comments suggesting that the development was due to poor drainage practices undertaken by the construction company that developed the pitch.



The project is said to have been funded by the one million-dollar one constituency initiative through the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP) under the Ministry of Special Development Initiatives (MSDI).



CEO of Wembley Sports, Robert Coleman speaking in an interview with Metro TV Sports clarified that his company did not in any way undertake the construction of the submerged Astro turf located at Kawukudi, a suburb in Accra.



He noted that his firm has always upheld the necessary standards and ethics required by FIFA and the Ghana Standards Authority which is deployed whenever they undertake the construction of Astro turf pitches across the country.

“I want to state categorically that the Kawukudi Astor turf was not constructed by Wembley Sports Complex and I think that point must be made clear. When the reportage was made, I understand no contractor was mentioned but the point still remains that when it comes to the construction of Astro turfs in Ghana, our name [Wembley] is synonymous,” Coleman said.



He further disclosed that out of almost 100 Astro turf pitches constructed in the country, Wembley Sports Limited has undertaken and completed about 50 of them.



“So I want to also put on record that most of these Astro turfs are being constructed by other contractors and so what was reported at Kawukudi by GTV Sports Plus has absolutely nothing to do Wembley Sports Complex,” Robert Coleman added.



