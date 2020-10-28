Wembly Sports targets construction of astroturf facilities across the country- Robert Coleman

Newly constructed Astro-turf pitch at Kibi

The Chief Executive Officer of Wembly Sports Construction Company Limited, Robert Coleman has said that his firm aims at constructing an astroturf facility across the various constituencies in the country.

According to Coleman, the agenda of the government to construct one district one factory, one constituency $1 million dollars led to the idea of Wembly Sports Construction Company proposing to the government to also consider one constituency one astroturf which was accepted.



Speaking in an interview on Wamputu Sports with Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Happy 98.9 FM, he said, “Our agenda is to ensure there is a lot of astroturf across the country."



“We came up with the idea of one constituency and one astroturf so that every constituency will get that and the government bought into our plan”.

“Almost all the tertiary institutions are constructing an astroturf and we hope in the near future we will have more astroturf in the country”.



Wembley Sports Construction Company recently handed over a newly constructed Astro-turf pitch at Kibi to the Ministry.



The facility has a FIFA standard pitch, dressing rooms, VVIP Area, public washrooms, floodlights.