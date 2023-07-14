West Africa Senior High wins 100m race at Greater Accra Super Zonals

WASS in Yellow and Green, 2nd in Red, 3rd in Yellow and Blue

Emmanuel Anokye of the West African Senior High School showed incredible speed to win the Boy's 100-meter race in the Greater Accra Super Zonals ongoing at the El-Wak Sports Stadium.

The WASS student beat competition from seven other schools to win the race.



TEMASCHO athlete, Samuel Ampadu came second in the race as Patrick Mensah of GHANATA Dodowa placed third with Oscar Welbeck of KATECO placing 4th.



The schools that competed in the 100-meter dash included Accra Academy who were unable to mount the podium as well as PRESEC-Teshie, ASTECH, and FACOSH.

The Senior High Schools Inter-Co sports games serve as a platform to discover and nurture talents for the national team.



The games which began on Tuesday, July 11th will be today, Friday, July 14th, 2023.



