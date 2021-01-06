West Brom coach Sam Allardyce targets Andre Ayew

Black Stars Captain, Andre Dede Ayew

Premier League side, West Bromwich Albion, have presented a seven-million-pound bid to Swansea for lead goal scorer, Andrew Dede Ayew.

West Brom is second from the bottom on the league table with just 8 points from 17 games.



The club is desperate to turn their season around and had to sack Slaven Bilic hoping that the arrival of Sam Allardyce will give them the new manager boost they need to improve results.



Goals have been difficult to come by for Brom as their lead scorer, Callum Robinson has only two goals to his name.

Ayew has 8 league goals already this season for Swansea after scoring 16 last season and will come in with the experience of playing and thriving in the Premier League.



Andre Dede Ayew has six months left on his current contract at Swansea City.