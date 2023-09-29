West Ham United fans mount pressure on coach David Moyes to start Kudus against Sheffield United

Mohammed Kudus in action against TSC

West Ham United fans have urged head coach David Moyes to start new signing Mohammed Kudus in the club's game against Sheffield United at the London Stadium.

The fans joined some Ghanaians who flooded the comment section on X to complain about the playing game time after the club posted Kudus' dribble during their 1-0 win in the EFL Cup against Lincoln City.



Kudus has not started a Premier League game since joining the club from Ajax. He has come on as a substitute in his first three games, playing a total of 40 minutes.



His last two starts for West Ham came in the Europa League and EFL Cup, which he won man-of-the-match in both games.



Despite the limited playing time, the Ghanaian sensation has scored two goals in 220 minutes



West Ham United host Sheffield United on Saturday, September 30, 2023, as they hope to get back to winning ways in the league after losing 3-1 to Liverpool in the last outing.

Moyes will still bench him against Sheffield United. But Kudus is still our Star Boy! — Nuks (@IamNuks) September 28, 2023

Why don’t u start him in EPL games — Tetteh Kofi Mensah (@ftkmensah) September 28, 2023

Start him in the EPL — Qweci Figures???? (@QweciFigures) September 28, 2023

Don’t bench him???????? — Bryte Qwabena Flex (@QwabenaFlex) September 28, 2023

i’m getting @KudusMohammedGH for my fantasy this week….. start him ???? — ????????????????????☯︎???? (@freD_dezzzY) September 29, 2023

MO NEEDS TO START MO GAMES!! — Clyde. (@clyde_eshun) September 28, 2023

The guy needs to start!!! I don’t want to mention those he’s better than ???? — Bonfre Joe (@mkowusu25) September 28, 2023

They will still bench him and lose .. kudus to the whole wiase???? — Allo Sweety (@AlloSweety) September 28, 2023

Give him much playing time and stop hyping him???? — Sam Junior (@SamJnr1108) September 29, 2023

