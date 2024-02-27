West Ham can win the Europa League - Mohammed Kudus says 'it is possible'

Mohammed Kudus

Mohammed Kudus is confident West Ham United can clinch the Europa League title after winning the UEFA Europa Conference League title last season.

The 23-year-old was speaking ahead of their Premier League game against Brentford on Monday night at the London Olympic Stadium.



Despite their poor form in the Premier League, the Hammers topped Group A in the Europa League with five wins in six games.



Seeing West Ham excel in Europe’s second-tier competition, Kudus is upbeat about his team’s chances of winning the competition.

“We are in Europe now and want to make an impact as we won it last year, while we also want to challenge the top six teams in the league," he told the club website.



"Yes, 100% [we can win the UEFA Europa League]. We won the UEFA Europa Conference League last year, so we have the same mentality and approach (for) every single game. It’s very possible," he added.



Kudus featured in West Ham United's 4-2 home against Brentford.