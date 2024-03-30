West Ham loses 4-3 to Newcastle despite Kudus' goal and assist

Mohammed Kudus

West Ham suffered a heartbreaking 4-3 defeat against Newcastle despite the goal and assist from Ghana's Mohammed Kudus.

The Hammers took a 3-1 lead in the game courtesy of a goal and assist from Kudus.



Alexander Isak scored the first goal with a penalty conversion after Anthony Gordon was fouled in the box.



However, West Ham staged a remarkable comeback, with Michail Antonio levelling the score to make it 1-1.



Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen scored the 2nd and 3rd goals respectively for West Ham in the game.

Newcastle fought back fiercely as Isak scored his second controversial penalty in the match.



Substitute Harvey Barnes then became the hero for Newcastle, netting two late goals in the 83rd and 90th minutes to win the match for Newcastle.



JNA/BB