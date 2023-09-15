West Ham manager David Moyes explains signing Mohammed Kudus for expansive style

Ghana midfielder, Mohammed Kudus

West Ham United manager David Moyes, has revealed that his desire for a more expansive style of play led to the signing of Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus.

Kudus joined West Ham from Dutch giants Ajax during the summer transfer window in a deal reportedly worth over 40 million euros, committing to a five-year contract.



Kudus made his debut for West Ham in a Premier League match against Luton Town, coming on as a late substitute just before the international break. The midfielder is now expected to make his full debut in a crucial match against reigning champions Manchester City.

In anticipation of the match, Moyes explained the decision to bring Kudus into the squad, stating, "I do want to be more expansive, and that’s why we signed Lucas Paqueta last season and Mohammed Kudus this summer. It’s not easy to change everything. We’ve tried different elements of our game, and it hasn’t always worked."



Moyes continued, "Last season, we didn’t score enough goals, and we want to improve on that, but still ensuring we are hard to beat. That might not be what everyone wants to watch or hear, but ultimately the way we’ve played is part of the reason we’ve won a European trophy and are back in Europe."