West Ham midfielder Mohammed Kudus reveals favourite footballing moment

Mohammed Kudus

Ghana midfielder, Mohammed Kudus has revealed that playing at the World Cup remains the highlight of his career so far.

The 23-year-old joined West Ham United in the summer transfer window from Dutch giants Ajax, after an outstanding campaign last season, which included representing Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Kudus was arguably Ghana's best player at the competition, scoring two goals - a brace in the game against South Korea - and assisting in the opening match against Portugal.



In a 14 questions with West Ham's number 14, the attacking midfielder disclosed his favorite football moment.



"Playing at the World Cup," he replied when asked about his best career moment.

Kudus also disclosed that Ghanaian reggae-dancehall star Stonebwoy is his favourite musician while a trip to Tanzania is his dream destination.



The former Ajax and FC Nordsjaelland star scored his first goal for the Hammers in the Europa League against Backa Topala last Thursday.



He has since made four appearances for the club and has two goals for West Ham.



