West Ham's Declan Rice is better than Thomas Partey - Gabriel Agbonlahor

A Photo Of Declan Rice And Thomas Partey A photo of Declan Rice and Thomas Partey

Wed, 8 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former English international, Gabriel Agbonlahor has claimed that West Ham United midfielder, Declan Rice has been a better player than Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey in the ongoing season.

Thomas Partey has been the live wire of Arsenal in the 2022/2023 English Premier League powering the Gunners to the first position with 50 points after matchday 21.

Declan Rice, on the other hand, has been the topmost player for West Ham United, leading to the club putting a €100 million price tag on his head amidst interest from Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester United.

The hype around Declan Rice has drawn some debate between him and Thomas Partey among football fans and Agbonlahor has named his countryman as the better player between the two.

"I agree with he is the better player. Declan Rice over Thomas Partey," Gabriel Agbonlahor said on Talk Sports sighted by GhanaWeb Sports.

Newcastle United defender, Kieran Trippier also named Declan Rice as the better midfielder over Thomas Partey and Manchester United's Casemiro.

When asked to choose between Partey, Casemiro, and Declan, Tripper without hesitation said: "Nah, Declan. Declan is unbelievable."

Declan Rice's West Ham United will host Chelsea at the London Stadium while Partey and Arsenal will play against Brentford at the Emirates on Saturday, February 11, 2023.

