West Ham set to donate Kudus' replica jerseys to club in Ghana through viral fan

Ian Nash with a West Ham rep

Premier League side West Ham United are set to donate football kits to a youth club in Ghana on Wednesday, January 10, 2024.

This charitable initiative comes after Ghanaweb.com documented the viral West Ham superfan journey to Ghana in September 2023 to watch Mohammed Kudus in action for the Black Stars in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.



The Hammers, enjoying a stellar season fueled by the brilliance of Mohammed Kudus, have entrusted their superfan, Ian Nash with the honour of representing the club in this generous endeavour.



The donation is slated for Blue Skies Pelicans FC, nestled in the football-loving town of Nsawam in Ghana.



Ian Nash catapulted to fame after a riveting interview with GhanaWeb.com in September 2023, where he passionately disclosed his journey from the UK to Ghana solely to witness Mohammed Kudus in action for the Black Stars.



His dedication and fervour for West Ham have not gone unnoticed, and the club has chosen him as their ambassador for this noble cause.



The charitable act reflects West Ham United's commitment to giving back to the global football community, with a special focus on nurturing young talent in Ghana.

Following his return to the UK, Ian Nash has become a West Ham hero at the club and was recently celebrated for his dedication and passion in representing the club in the West African country.



This move comes in the wake of West Ham's exceptional season, with Mohammed Kudus making a significant impact on the team.



Ian Nash eagerly anticipates another thrilling adventure to Ivory Coast to watch Mohammed Kudus at the 2023 AFCON.





