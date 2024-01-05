West Ham wishes star midfielder Mohammed Kudus good luck ahead of 2023 AFCON

West Ham United midfielder, Mohammed Kudus

In a heartfelt gesture of support and well-wishing, West Ham United has extended its warmest regards to star midfielder Mohammed Kudus as he gears up for the much-anticipated 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

As the tournament promises to showcase the pinnacle of African football talent, West Ham stands firmly behind Kudus, recognizing not only his prowess on the field but also the immense pride he brings to the club.



The talented midfielder, a cog in West Ham's dynamic play, has been a shining star in the Premier League, and the club is eager to see him take center stage on the continental platform.



In a statement released today, West Ham conveyed their best wishes to Kudus, expressing confidence in his ability to make a significant impact on the prestigious tournament.

"Good luck to Mo and Nayef as they represent their countries at #AFCON2023 ⚒️," West Ham posted on X.



Mohammed Kudus has made 16 appearances, scored six goals, and assisted one in the Premier League this season.



