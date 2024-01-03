West Ham without Mohammed Kudus draw goalless with Brighton

Mohammed Kudus

The game between West Ham United and Brighton & Hove Albion has ended in a goalless stalemate.

The Hammers hosted the Round 20 contest of the ongoing English Premier League campaign at the London Stadium on January 2, 2024.



Due to the release of Mohammed Kudus to Ghana ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament, he was not in the matchday squad of West Ham United today.



In his absence, his club missed his quality but had an equally good replacement for him.

Despite the many chances created by the two teams in 90 minutes, neither side could score and had to settle for a goalless draw at the end of the 90 minutes.



Mohammed Kudus, 23, is expected to miss at least three West Ham matches while away with Ghana for the 2023 AFCON.



Should the Black Stars go all the way to the final of the AFCON, the star forward could miss more games.