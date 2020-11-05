Western Regional Minister rallies support for Sekondi-Takoradi Marathon

Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, Western Regional Minister

Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah Western Regional Minister has rallied support for the first-ever Sekondi-Takoradi Marathon, fixed for December this year.

Speaking at the Western Region Day of the 2020 National Farmers Day in Techniman, the capital of Bono Region, Mr. Darko-Mensah who doubles as Member of Parliament for Takoradi said, "this year has been declared the Christmas year for the Western Region.



"We are going to celebrate the Takoradi Bronya. I want to use this opportunity to invite you to participate in the Twin-City Marathon, which would come along with the masquerade festival known as "bronya".



"We are going to celebrate Christmas in Sekondi-Takoradi, which is the official cities for Christmas. It is my hope that, by December COVID-19 would be in abeyance," he added.



The Sekondi-Takoradi would this year witnessed the first-ever marathon in December. It forms part of activities marking the popular Ankos Festival, which has been in existence over the last ten years.

The 21-Kilometer race is expected to attract over 2,500 athletes across the country and would be organised by Medivents Consult and Total Marketing and Tours Limited on behalf of the Western Region Coordinating Council (WRCC).



The event would be formally launched on Monday, November 6, at the Best Western Plus Atlantic Hotel in Takoradi under the distinguished patronage of Nana Kobina Nketsia V, Essikadohene.



The event has far attracted Africa World Airlines (AWA), Halfan Ghana Limited, Lakeside Estate, Cowbell, Best Western Plus Atlantic Hotel, and GOIL.