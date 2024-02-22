What 'Bawumia Boy' Asamoah Gyan said about John Mahama

Legendary Ghanaian striker Asamoah Gyan

Ghanaians might have welcomed news of Asamoah Gyan being on the list of the 24-member committee that has been handed the duty of drafting Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's manifesto for the 2024 election with a little shock as the legendary footballer has consistently been linked with the New Patriotic Party.

There exists a plethora of stories and incidents that highlight the strong connections between Asamoah Gyan and leading figures of the party which makes his appointment as the head of the youth and sports sub-committee of the manifesto team more of a confirmation of existing rumors than a new development.



Despite his well-known affiliations with the NPP, Asamoah Gyan has kept a harmonious relationship with the National Democratic Congress.



He has often spoken glowingly of the leader of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama, and expressed his admiration for him.



The latest of such public praises of John Mahama and a subject associated with the NDC was in December 2023 when Gyan commended the former president for his role in the rescuing efforts of his close friend Castro.



Gyan also revealed that he had regular conversations with John Mahama on phone during his presidency adding that he was honoured and privileged to have received such treatment from him.

“One thing I remember during 2014 [was] when my friend’s (Castro) incident happened. I called him on the phone and he asked me what he could do to help and I told him anything he could do,” Asamoah Gyan said.



TWI NEWS



He added, “I remember within less than an hour there were like 10 helicopters at Ada.”



“When he was the sitting president, he usually spoke to me on phone and I always appreciate what he did for me when he was in power,” the former Black Stars striker said as monitored by GhanaWeb Sports. Gyan made these statements when he was eulogizing the former President at the Bukom Boxing Arena during a boxing event on December 23, 2023.



