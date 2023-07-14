1
What Benjamin Mendy said after being cleared of all rape charges

Benjamin Mendy 54456.png French international footballer Benjamin Mendy

Fri, 14 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

French international footballer Benjamin Mendy had one thing to say after he was declared not guilty of two remaining charges in his rape case.

Speaking after the retrial on Friday, July 14, he said “Alhamdulillah,” he told SkySports.

The French footballer was cleared by a jury of six men and six women at Chester Crown Court after three hours of deliberation.

Mendy faced a retrial of one count of rape and one count of attempted rape with two women, one in October 2018 and the other in October 2020.

The two counts were the last of 10 counts after he was found not guilty of 8 counts in September last year. The jury could not reach an agreement on the other two and thus adjured for a retrial.

The 28-year-old has now been cleared of all the charges.

Benjamin Mendy was released by Manchester Coty after his contract ended in June 2023 after he was suspended after his arrest in 2021.



