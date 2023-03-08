0
What Cristiano Ronaldo told Mane about his move to Bayern Munich

Ronaldo And Mane .jpeg Al Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo and Bayern Munich forward, Sadio Mane

Wed, 8 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Bayern Munich forward, Sadio Mane has stated that Al Nassr forward and football great Cristiano Ronaldo congratulated him after he completed his move to Bayern.

Mane has a great personality that is admired by many and it appears Ronaldo is one of his admirers as the Portuguese said good things about the transfer after an encounter with the Senegalese in Spain.

According to Mane, he met the former Real Madrid man in Mallorca when the latter told him how big Bayern is.

"I met Cristiano Ronaldo in Mallorca before this season after my move was completed. He congratulated me and told me: 'A great club. This is a great step for you,'" he told SportBild.

The two-time African Player of The Year said Ronaldo's words affirm how good the Bundesliga is in comparison to the perceived narrative about the German top flight.

"That says everything about the Bundesliga and underlines what I've already said: I think you underestimate the Bundesliga here. The recent performances in the Champions League prove that."

Sadio Mane joined Bayern Munich during the 2022 summer transfer window, signing a three-year contract after completing a £35 million move from Liverpool.

After a good start to life at Bayern, the Senegalese suffered an injury in November that ruled him out of action for about three months.

He returned from injury last month and scored for Bayern in their game against Stuttgart.

