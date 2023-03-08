What Dan Kwaku Yeboah said about brutalization of Ashaiman residents by soldiers

Sports journalist, Dan Kwaku Yeboah has sympathized with the innocent people who have been affected by the "swoop" carried out by the military on the Ashaiman township in search of killers of a young soldier on March 4, 2023.

Dan Kwaku Yeboah stated that he is in full support of the operation carried out by the military to fish out the perpetrators of the murder of to the 21-year-old soldier, Sherrif Imoro.



He was however unhappy with the innocent civilians who were caught in the act and wished the military adopted an approach that led them directly to the alleged criminals.



The sports broadcaster while speaking on the "Just for Laughs" segment on Peace FM's Kokrokoo program also made a mockery of a mallam who was reportedly slapped by one of the military officers and shouted Jesus.



"Kwami if the operation was for the perpetrators of the crime, then I would support it 200 percent but the innocent people who were affected by the operation make it harsh."



"But yesterday I heard that a mallam was slapped and Kwami, they said he shouted Jesus. I'm sure the slap made him repent and I never knew that can happen," Dan Kwaku Yeboah said sarcastically.

Statement from the Ghana Armed Forces



The Military High Command has confirmed authorizing what they call a "swoop" on the Ashaiman township in search of killers of a young soldier on March 4, 2023.



The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) issued a statement in the morning of March 8, 2023 stated that the action was targeted at killers of a young soldier and not to brutalize residents of the township.



"GAF wishes to state categorically that the military operation, which was sanctioned by the Military High Command, was NOT to avenge the killing of the soldier but rather to fish out the perpetrators of the heinous crime," the statement noted.



