What Didi Dramani said about Chris Hughton's appointment as Black Stars coach

Chris Hughton has been appointed at the new Black Stars coach

Black Stars assistant coach, Mas-Ud Didi Dramani has said that Chris Hughton has the human-touch attribute to succeed as the head coach of Ghana's senior national team.

The GFA, on Sunday, February 12, 2023, announced that Chris Hughton has been promoted from the Black Stars technical advisor position to lead the team as the head coach with both George Boateng and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani being maintained as the assistants.



Didi Dramani, who has been maintained as the second assistant coach of the team, said the former Newcastle manager has all the attributes needed to succeed as the Black Stars coach.



“He is a human-centred person. He connects people a lot and the person who connects people a lot tells you that he is someone who really stands out for development.



“At that [Black Stars] level, you need people who will connect and work so that you bring your experience to bear so completely he is a human-centred person who connects people around,” Didi Dramani said in an interview with Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.



Below is GFA's full statement confirming the appointment of Chris Hughton:



The Ghana Football Association has the pleasure to appoint Chris Hughton as Head Coach of the Black Stars following extensive deliberations between the two parties.

The appointment is in line with the vision of the GFA to continue with the project of building a formidable squad that started with Otto Addo in the lead up to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tournament.



Mr. Hughton has been the Technical Advisor of the Black Stars for the past twelve months.



The GFA has also decided to maintain Assistant Coaches George Boateng and Mas-Ud Didi Dramani.



The three coaches were part of the technical team for the World Cup in Qatar.



Details about the duration of the contract and terms of engagement would be announced in due course.



