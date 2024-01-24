What Europeans think about Africa Cup of Nations is their problem - Richard Ofori

Richard Ofori

Ghanaian goalkeeper Richard Ofori has emphasized that Africans should not be overly concerned about the opinions of Europeans regarding the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

There are concerns that the AFCON is not being accorded the necessary respect by European clubs.



Egypt's Mohamed Salah has faced criticism when news surfaced about his imminent return to Liverpool for injury recovery during the tournament.



Salah's decision raised questions about his commitment to both the AFCON and his national team, prompting his agent to provide further clarification on the matter.

“We must all support it as Africans, and then we raise our game, and then we make sure our tournament becomes successful and beautiful,” Ofori told the Associated Press.



“That’s the most important thing. What a European nation thinks or whatever they are showing or doing or whatever, it’s not our problem. The problem for Africans is that we must focus on our game.”