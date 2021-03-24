What GFA President told the Black Stars after their final training in Ghana on Tuesday

The President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt E.S Okraku, as usual, has inspirationally fired up the Black Stars players ahead of the 2022 AFCON qualifier with South Africa and Sao Tome.

The President of the FA who was with the Sports Minister, Hon. Mustapha Ussif, during their final training in Accra, inspired the players who will be departing Ghana tonight for South Africa.



The Black Stars will take on the Bafana Bafana on Friday in the penultimate group clash and return home to welcome Sao Tome and Principé in the ultimate game in the qualifiers.



Kurt believes that the 2022 AFCON can’t be played without Ghana, who are a powerhouse in Africa, hence inspiring the players to pick a ticket for the tournament next year.

Watch what Kurt told the players after their final training in Ghana on Tuesday.



