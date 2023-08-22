What George Afriyie said after being vetted by GFA Elections Committee

Presidential aspirant of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), George Afriyie has expressed hopes of being cleared to contest in the upcoming GFA elections.

The owner of Division One League side, Planners FC was the second flagbearer hopeful to be vetted ahead of the 2023 GFA elections after incumbent president Kurt Okraku on Monday, August 21, 2023, at the Alisa Hotel.



He went through the mandatory process after submitting all the necessary document and undergoing the scrutiny of his candidature.



Speaking to the press after his vetting, George Afriyie described the process as familiar and comfortable. According to him, members of the vetting committee have integrity and would not allow any hidden agenda to disqualify him.



“The integrity of the personnel or the gentlemen on the committee are very high because I personally before going into this vetting did a background check on them and I realize that these are people who will do their job diligently, people who will not have any personnel hidden agendas in spite of some of the things that I heard before going into this vetting that I was going to be disqualified.



“But I believe in them, the questions were normal – questions were about football and as you are already aware, this is not the first time I have gone through vetting, this is my fifth vetting when I first contested for the executive committee position in 2005,” George Afriyie said.



Against these backdrops, he described the vetting process as “engaging and insightful conversation” adding that the questions were related to football and answered them to the best of his in-depth knowledge.

George Afriyie and Kurt Okraku are the two candidates contesting for the GFA Presidential seat in the association’s elections scheduled for September 27 in Tamale.



In 2019, Wilfred Osei Kwaku, popularly known as Palmer was disqualified by the vetting committee.



Watch video below







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



JNA/KPE