What Ghana needs to do to beat South Korea - Michael Oti Adjei details

Mon, 28 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sports journalist, Michael Oti Adjei, has detailed some of the things Ghana coach Otoo Addo and his Black Stars team must do if they are to get a badly needed victory against South Korea in the second Group H game on Monday.

The Black Stars head into this afternoon’s game, needing a win to revive their chances of progressing beyond the group phase of the tournament after losing their first game to Portugal last Thursday.

Oti Adjei reckons that Ghana can make a case for some poor officiating in the Portugal game, especially with the penalty decision but also emphatically states that the Black Stars must shoulder some responsibility in taking their eyes off and losing the ball in critical and most important moments of the pitch.

The veteran journalist posits that given the stamina, pace and goal threat of South Korea Ghana cannot afford to be passive in the game.

“Ghana has generally had a lot of joy against the Asians but this is the World Cup and everyone wants in.”

In what he expects to see differently in today’s game, Oti Adjei said Gideon Mensah’s defensive stability means he should get a look-in against the Asians.

He also expects Inaki Williams to finally come alive for the Black Stars and adds while some of the flak directed at Thomas Partey is strange Ghanaians simply want their star player to be a bit more authoritative.

Ghana will take on South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

The game will start at 1pm GMT and 4pm Qatar time.

Watch Oti Adjei’s preview of the game below

