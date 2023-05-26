What Jude Bellingham said about Otto Addo when he met Yaw Dabo

Ghanaian actor, Samuel Yaw Dabo and Borussia Dortmund midfielder, Jude Bellingham

Borussia Dortmund midfielder, Jude Bellingham, lavished admiration on former Black Stars coach Otto Addo when he met Ghanaian actor, Samuel Yaw Dabo.

According to Dabo, who visit Dortmund as part of his European tour, Bellingham credits Otto Addo for his development as a player.



Speaking on Wuntomi FM, Dabo said Jude Bellingham rates Otto Addo as the best.



"Jude Bellingham told me Otto Addo made him a better player. Yes...he said I should listen to what he says because he is the best. He said he came there at the age of 16 or 17 years and Otto Addo has really helped," he said.

Yaw Dabo travelled to Europe with the hope of finding investors to help his football club, Dabo Soccer Academy.



The actor was able to visit several clubs, one of which shot his popularity when he visited Madrid to watch the Champions League game against Manchester City.



