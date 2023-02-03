1
Menu
Sports

What Kotoko coach said about dubious penalty claims against Karela United

Seydou Zerbo 098765789 Asante Kotoko coach, Seydou Zerbo

Fri, 3 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko coach, Seydou Zerbo, has attributed their matchday 15 defeat to Karela United to the unnarrated penalty awarded to the home team by referee Emmanuel Tampuri.

Referee Emmanuel Tampuri awarded Karela United a penalty after Kotoko's Mohammed Sheriff ran into a clumsy challenge just behind the box, but Boakye, who was fouled, fell in the box and got the better of the referee.

Samuel Atta Kumi stepped up and executed the penalty kick with perfection to put his team ahead in the game and eventually win the game.

Despite their best efforts, Kotoko were unable to equalize, and Zerbo has blamed the referee and their inability to convert their chances for the defeat.

“The difference is, we had the chances to score go, we defeat ourselves because we had all the chances to score but we couldn’t score. Eventually, the referee gave unwarranted penalty to them and they have their goal to score” he told StarTimes.

Karela United have now moved out of the relegation zone and currently occupy the 13th position on the Ghana Premier League table with 19 points after matchday 15.

Asante Kotoko on the other hand have dropped to 5th behind rivals Accra Hearts of Oak with 24 points.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
West Hills Mall incident: Victim was to travel to Germany the day after he died – Report
Prophet Oduro reacts to Ablakwa’s release of Kusi-Boateng’s ID cards
New Jersey Republican Party reacts to murder of Ghanaian-American
Suhuyini insists DDE comment is silly, stupid
How presidency spent GH¢191m in nine months
I paid Ahmed Suale’s school fees unknowingly – Ken Agyapong reveals
Jubilee House fights NPP National Executives, MPs over calls for early congress
Tamale South seat is open, but no challenger will get 2% - Haruna Iddrisu
Rev. Kusi Boateng registers new company this year – Ablakwa reveals
I have gone into a covenant with God to deal with Mahama – Akua Donkor
Related Articles: